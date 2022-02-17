(Bloomberg) -- Spanish infrastructure group Ferrovial SA, which operates London’s Heathrow airport, is betting on a tourism boom in the Turkish Riviera.

The Madrid-based company has reached an agreement with YDA Group to buy a 60% stake in the company that manages the Dalaman International Airport for 140 million euros ($160 million), according to a statement on Thursday. The terminal is Turkey’s fourth-busiest in terms of international passengers.

The deal, expected to conclude in the first half of 2022, will help Ferrovial tap into an increasingly popular destination for international travelers, with Britons making up more than half of the passengers handled by Dalaman, according to Ferrovial. Before the pandemic, about five million people passed through annually, a 78% increase on 2006.

In 2014, YDA was awarded a 26-year concession that was later extended to 2042. A new international terminal came into service in 2018, bringing the airport’s total capacity to 20 million passengers per year and space for over 40 aircraft. The bulk of the airport revenue is in euros, with fees per passenger set and collected in that currency, helping it to shield its business from the volatility of Turkish lira.

Turkey, quick to reopen its borders in 2020, has become a haven for regional European travelers as well as international arrivals. The Turkish Riviera made almost twice as much revenue per available room in the 11 months through November, compared with the same period in 2019, according to global hospitality data and analytics company STR.

