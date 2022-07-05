(Bloomberg) -- Refueling workers at London Heathrow airport said they would stage a 72-hour walkout over wages beginning July 21, threatening to further disrupt operations at the hub.

The Unite union, which represents the workers, said in a statement Tuesday that the Aviation Fuel Services Ltd. employees voted to strike after the company hadn’t raised wages in three years and had sustained wage cuts for three years.

AFS is a joint venture among fuel companies BP Plc, TotalEnergies SE, Q8 Aviation and Valero Energy, and supplies fuel to over 70 airlines including American Airlines Group Inc., Delta Air Lines Inc., United Airlines Holdings Inc. and Emirates, the union said.

The latest announcement adds to the disruptions challenging the travel industry just as the peak summer travel season gets underway, with airports and airlines across Europe slashing capacity and canceling flights on staffing shortages and worker strikes.

