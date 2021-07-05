(Bloomberg) -- London’s Heathrow Airport is dusting off facilities that have been mothballed for over a year, as Europe’s busiest airport prepares for a long-awaited surge in air traffic.

The London hub has reopened its second runway and plans to resume normal operations at Terminal 3 starting July 15, a spokesman said Monday. T3, normally used by Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic Airways, has been closed since May 2020, around the same time Heathrow began using just a single landing strip.

The airport’s move comes alongside an anticipated relaxation of lockdown rules after the U.K. rolled out vaccines against the coronavirus faster than most peers. The benefits for air travel from that achievement have been delayed by the spread of the delta variant, which has complicated border decisions within the government and abroad.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government, which is set to update the public on its reopening later Monday, has said it will allow vaccinated people to return from medium-risk locations without isolating, but it hasn’t given details.

Heathrow expects demand to increase “when ministers permit fully vaccinated passengers to travel more freely,” it said in an email.

With the reopening, three of Heathrow’s four terminals will be fully functioning, the spokesman said. Terminal 4 will continue to be used for travelers arriving from so-called red-list countries that require hotel quarantine.

Pandemic Rules

The aviation industry is looking to rebound from the decimation brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, which spurred travel restrictions and lockdowns.

While the U.K. still mandates quarantines and expensive tests for travelers coming in from overseas, the government said last month that it plans to ease rules further “later in the summer” for returnees from amber-listed destinations.

Details will be set out this month, including the rules for children and when the changes will come into effect.

British Airways, the dominant carrier at Heathrow, has set plans to dramatically increase transatlantic capacity next month, according to data provider OAG.

