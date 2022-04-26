(Bloomberg) -- Here’s the key business news from London-listed companies this morning:

HSBC Holdings Plc: The London-based bank skirted a wave of issues facing the global economy to post better-than-estimated results for the first quarter, with hits to earnings being offset by a rise in lending volumes and personal banking operations.

The lender reported an expected credit loss of $600 million, partly driven by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and Chinese commercial real estate

Associated British Foods Plc: Clothing retailer Primark will increase prices of some of its autumn and winter stock, as inflation squeezes margins in the second half of the year.

The company, which also has a large food business, expects “significant progress” in adjusted operating profit and adjusted earnings per share

Heathrow: Britain’s busiest airport expects a “winter freeze” after a busy summer as higher fuel costs, lower GDP growth, the war in Ukraine and the ongoing pandemic impact demand.

The airport boosted its expectations for passengers for this year, but they are still about 65% below pre-pandemic levels

Schroders Plc: The asset manager plans to simplify its dual class share structure by giving holders of non-voting shares the same rights as existing ordinary shareholders.

Once the plan is carried out, the group that holders the Schroder family interests will hold 43.11% of the company’s ordinary shares, compared to 47.93% previously

Outside The City

Boris Johnson will today use his weekly cabinet meeting to tell government departments to explore “innovative ways” to ease pressures on household finances -- but, crucially, without “solely relying” on new public funding, the prime minister’s office said late Monday.

Meanwhile, an analysis of the first full year of the new trade deal between the U.K. and the European Union found that Brexit caused British imports from the EU to collapse, with many small British businesses giving up on exporting to the bloc altogether.

Read the latest coverage of the war in Ukraine here.

In Case You Missed It

Barclays Plc saw a surge in emerging-markets trading last quarter, with revenue climbing to about £500 million amid volatility spurred by Russia’s invasion in Ukraine, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. The bank is due to post first-quarter results Thursday.

Shell Plc is nearing a deal to buy Indian renewable power producer Sprng Energy Pvt for about $1.8 billion including debt, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

And London attracted more foreign investment in finance firms than any other city last year, according to the City of London Corporation.

Looking Ahead

There’s another busy day of earnings slated for tomorrow with pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline Plc reporting first-quarter results as it splits off its consumer-facing unit. Financial stocks Lloyds Banking Group Plc and the London Stock Exchange Group Plc are also due to report, alongside advertising giant WPP Plc.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.