London Heathrow airport ramped up pressure on the U.K. government to introduce Covid-19 testing for people arriving in Britain as restrictions on travel hold back the return of passengers.

Europe’s busiest hub posted a second-quarter loss of 93 million pounds ($120 million) before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization as lockdowns led the passenger tally to plunge 96%. While carriers have since begun to resume services, a 14-day quarantine for arrivals in Britain is weighing on demand.

“The U.K. needs a passenger testing regime and fast,” Heathrow Chief Executive Officer John Holland-Kaye said in the release. “Without it, Britain is just playing a game of quarantine roulette. As many of our customers have experienced, it’s difficult to plan a holiday that way, let alone run a business.”

Heathrow said earlier this month it wanted to trial a testing procedure that could allow the scrapping of quarantine rules, but the plan has yet to gain government approval. So-called travel corridors allowing unfettered travel cover only 30% of Heathrow’s markets, while the reimposition of self-isolation for arrivals from Spain has reinforced concern about the impact on travel.

Heathrow is proposing a private testing service with swabs taken by nurses from Collinson Group at a facility run by ground-handling firm Swissport International AG. Passengers would go on to their place of quarantine with the results made available within 24 hours, the company said earlier.

