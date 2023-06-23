Heathrow Strike Comes to an End as 2,000 Staff Agree to Pay Rise

(Bloomberg) -- More than 2,000 workers have accepted a raise from London’s Heathrow Airport, putting an end to strike action ahead of the crucial summer travel season.

The Unite union said Friday that security officers in terminals 3 and 5, as well as campus security, will receive a salary increase of between 15.5% and 17.5% covering this year and next.

“We are pleased to confirm Unite members have voted to accept a two-year above-inflation pay deal, ending the current dispute and allowing the strikes to be called off,” a Heathrow spokesperson said in a statement.

Sharon Graham, Unite’s general secretary, said the result was “a hard won victory.”

Security staff were expected to strike on nearly every weekend from mid-June to the end of August in protest over pay as inflation remains particularly stubborn in the UK. Unite called off strikes on June 24 and 25 after Heathrow offered a better pay offer.

Many services, including trains, education and hospitals have been disrupted this year due to industrial action taking place across Britain.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.