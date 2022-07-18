(Bloomberg) -- London’s Heathrow airport should have better anticipated the disruption to flights this summer and given airlines more notice of the need to trim schedules, according to one of its own directors.

Qatar Airways Chief Executive officer Akbar Al Baker, who represents the Mideast state’s sovereign wealth fund on the Heathrow board, told Bloomberg Television he understood staffing issues facing the hub but was “disappointed” by its lack of foresight.

“Heathrow has the right to restrict your flight because they cannot overload their facilities,” he said in an interview at the Farnborough Airshow Monday. “But my question to the management would be, they should have seen this coming and they should have taken mitigating actions.”

Heathrow took the decision last week to impose a two-month cap on daily passenger traffic to contain travel chaos caused by staffing shortages in key areas like ground handling. The move angered airlines forced to scrap flights in the peak summer season, with Emirates President Tim Clark suggesting he’d refuse to abide by the restrictions before ultimately reaching an agreement.

Al Baker said airlines ideally need to be told of curbs three months in advance as passengers typically book in March for July, so that halting flights just weeks in advance “has cost implications.”

Of an ongoing legal dispute with Airbus SE over surface degradation on A350 wide-body jets, Al Baker said he remains open to a settlement but hasn’t seen a proposal to fix the issue that would be acceptable both to his airline and the Qatari air-safety regulator.

The CEO reiterated that Airbus “illegally” walked away from a separate contract to supply A321neos and said he’s awaiting the court’s final verdict, with which Qatar Airways will comply.

