Heathrow: Britain’s busiest airport boosted its 2022 passenger forecast to nearly 53 million after nearly 5 million passengers travelled through Heathrow in April.

But the airport also said there are “significant challenges ahead,” including the war in Ukraine, travel restrictions and higher fuel costs will likely weigh on the rest of the year

Centrica Plc: The owner of British Gas said the unit has seen some supply chain disruption, as well as higher inflation increasing its costs and impacting customer demand.

The group currently expects full year adjusted earnings per share at around the top end of recent analyst expectations

Wizz Air Holdings Plc: The low cost airline has signed a memorandum of understanding with Saudi Arabia to explore developing market opportunities for the kingdom.

Saudi Arabia plans to triple passenger traffic by 2030, which Wizz Air says will provide “unprecedented opportunities for airlines and the aviation supply chain”

Outside The City

Queen Elizabeth II will miss the state opening of Parliament for only the third time today, casting a shadow over Boris Johnson’s attempt to reboot his flagging premiership.

Meanwhile, Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said he would resign if he’s fined by police over allegations he broke coronavirus regulations, a move that would heap huge pressure on the prime minister.

In Case You Missed It

Wm Morrison Supermarkets has taken over struggling convenience store-chain McColl’s Retail Group Plc in a move that saves 16,000 jobs.

The news is a blow to EG Group, whose owners also control supermarket chain Asda. EG was the favored party to buy McColl’s as recently as Friday evening, but negotiations continued into the weekend after the U.K. courts were not open to approve the plan.

Looking Ahead

A variety of mid-cap companies are expected to report earnings tomorrow including Compass Group Plc, Brewin Dolphin Holdings Plc, and ITV Plc.

