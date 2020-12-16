(Bloomberg) -- Heathrow Airport’s plan to expand was green-lighted after the Supreme Court ruled the U.K.’s support for a third runway didn’t violate its climate-change policy.

The court ruled Wednesday that the U.K. had properly taken account of its commitments under the Paris Agreement, meaning its support for a third runway at Europe’s busiest airport was legal. It overturned a lower court ruling, which forced the government to review its airport policy in light of environmental legislation.

The decision comes as the London airport grapples with a dramatic fall in passengers because of the coronavirus pandemic. In May, Heathrow Chief Executive Officer John Holland-Kaye told lawmakers that the expansion could be delayed five years or more as result of the outbreak.

The U.K. minister “acted rationally and in compliance with his legal obligations” when preparing an environmental report that accompanied the U.K.’s support for the runway, Judge Philip Sales said Wednesday.

Heathrow said after the ruling that despite the pandemic, the third runway is a vital part of its long-term plans.

“Demand for aviation will recover from Covid-19, and the additional capacity at an expanded Heathrow will allow Britain as a sovereign nation to compete for trade,” the airport said in a statement.

