Saudi Arabia’s economy suffered after the detention of hundreds of royals, billionaires and government officials at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Riyadh on corruption charges in 2017. But Bloomberg Economics’ heat map of economic activity shows non-oil growth bouncing back to pre-purge levels. BE expects non-oil growth to average 2.6% this year, up from 2.1% in 2018, helped by fiscal stimulus, a lower drag from monetary policy and improved private consumption.

