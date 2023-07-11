(Bloomberg) -- Several hydropower plants in India’s northern Himachal Pradesh state have suspended operations due to flooding and high silt levels as the country gets drenched by torrential rains.

SJVN Ltd. halted its 1,500 megawatt Nathpa Jhakri plant, Himachal Pradesh’s largest hydro station, on Sunday and will only resume generation once silt levels have subsided, said head of project R.C. Negi. It has also shut a 412 megawatt hydro facility.

JSW Energy Ltd. has suspended its 1,045 megawatt Karcham Wangtoo hydro plant in the Himalayan state as well as a 300 megawatt facility due to silt, said a person familiar with the details, who asked not to be named as they aren’t authorized to comment publicly.

JSW Energy didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Some 37 people have been killed by floods in northern India, with New Delhi having its wettest day in four decades on Sunday. The Indian weather agency is forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next two days in most northern parts of the country and has issued a red alert for Himachal Pradesh, one of the worst-hit states.

