(Bloomberg) -- An exceptionally busy month for high-grade corporate bond sales looks set to continue next week, with Wall Street syndicate desks expecting around $30 billion of supply, according to an informal survey of debt underwriters.

The Federal Reserve’s Wednesday announcement that it will begin raising interest rates for the first time since 2018 is being well received by the investment-grade market, due to a lack of surprises. The spread on the Bloomberg U.S. Investment Grade Index was more than 15 basis points tighter this week through Thursday, sitting at 127 basis points. The Markit CDX North American Investment Grade Index, a measure of credit risk, rallied to the tightest level since February following the Fed meeting.

“Risk assets handled the liftoff of the hiking cycle well, with both cash and derivatives rallying after the FOMC meeting,” Barclays Plc strategists led by Bradley Rogoff wrote Friday. “However, we think a sustained rally will require more clarification about peak inflation and the economic ramifications of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.”

Investment-grade supply has already reached $158 billion so far in March, exceeding forecasts for $135 billion for the whole month. There’s now a strong possibility supply could surpass $200 billion, Bloomberg’s Michael Gambale writes. Earlier in the month, a desire to lock in funding given the economic uncertainty, between Fed policy tightening and war in Ukraine, drove heavy bond sales. Now, lower risk premiums may encourage opportunistic issuers.

At the same time investors continue to yank cash from funds that invest in high-grade corporate bonds amid big total return losses. Investment-grade bond funds saw $3.1 billion pulled in the week ended March 16, according to Refinitiv Lipper, after about $5.4 billion left in the previous period -- the most since April 2020. High-grade bond funds have seen outflows for five consecutive weeks.

High Yield

High-yield bond and leveraged loan sales continue to remain quiet compared to high grade. Junk bond issuance volume stands at $36 billion year-to-date, the slowest first quarter since 2016, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Some issuers that are coming forward have struggled to sell new debt, leading to deal sweeteners for investors and losses for banks.

The sole known junk deal in the pipeline heading into next week is a $500 million eight-year note sale from Owens & Minor Inc., a medical supplies distributor. Proceeds of the sale, along with a $1.2 billion term loan that has commitments due next week, will finance the company’s acquisition of Apria Inc.

No known bank meetings for new leveraged loan deals are on the calendar heading into the week. Commitments are due for six loan deals.

Outflows are hitting high-yield strategies, with investors pulling cash from leveraged loan funds for the first time since December this week. Junk bond funds, meanwhile, saw outflows for a fifth consecutive week.

Distressed chemical producer TPC Group reports quarterly results March 24.

