(Bloomberg) -- The Supreme Court on Friday suspended work in all courts in the Philippine capital region due to heavy rain, it said on Twitter.

Authorities also shut schools in some cities in Metro Manila and nearby provinces as the weather bureau raised its lowest heavy rainfall alert. Low-lying areas, including those near the capital region’s main thoroughfare, have been flooded.

