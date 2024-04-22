(Bloomberg) -- Mauritius shut its stock exchange, banks and many offices on Monday after torrential rains on Sunday caused flooding in the island nation.

There would be no trading and settlement for the day, according to the Stock Exchange of Mauritius. Employees in sectors that do not provide essential services were encouraged to work from home, the government said in a statement.

The amount of rainfall collected Sunday on the western region tripled from the average levels earlier this month, according to data from the country’s meteorological services.

In January, the island nation also halted work and trading after cyclone Belal barreled into the capital, disrupting power and water supplies.

