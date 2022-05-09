(Bloomberg) -- Indonesian stocks and bonds saw some of the sharpest selling in years as investors returned from a weeklong break amid heightened concern over rising inflation and slowing global growth.

First-quarter gross domestic product figures that came in slightly above economists’ expectations did little to stem the declines. Inflation figures for April showed faster-than-forecast gains, underscoring unease over rising prices.

Read: Export Boom Keeps Indonesia Recovery on Course Despite Omicron

The Jakarta Composite Index slumped as much as 4.6%, the steepest drop for the equity benchmark since September 2020, while bonds tumbled, sending yields to the highest in nearly two years. The rupiah fell 0.3% to its weakest in more than nine months, putting the central bank on guard.

While Indonesian markets were closed for the Eid al-Fitr holiday, stocks and bonds slipped across the region in the wake of the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate increase.

“Other markets have responded to the 50 basis-point hike by the Fed, so now it’s our turn,” said Suria Dharma, director at Samuel Sekuritas in Jakarta. “The Indonesian markets are just playing catch-up after the holiday.”

Indonesia’s 10-year government bond yield surged 27 basis points to 7.26%, the highest since mid 2020.

Bank Indonesia is ready to intervene in the market as needed to stabilize the currency, Executive Director for Monetary Management Edi Susianto said in a text message. The rupiah traded at 14,542 at 12:45 p.m. in Jakarta.

GDP Beat

Gross domestic product in the three months through March grew 5.01% from a year earlier, the country’s statistics agency said Monday. That compares with the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey for a 4.95% expansion, and a 0.7% drop in the same period last year.

Inflation accelerated to an almost three-year high of 3.47% in April from a year earlier amid higher food and fuel prices. That was above expectations for a figure of 3.32%, though still at the midpoint of the central bank’s 2%-4% target range.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.