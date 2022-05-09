(Bloomberg) -- Hedge fund Aurelius Capital Management has moved its headquarters to South Florida from New York, joining the wave of finance firms that have either relocated or expanded to the Sunshine State during the pandemic.

Aurelius now lists its address as 3825 PGA Blvd. in Palm Beach Gardens, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. As recently as this year, the hedge fund reported it was based at 535 Madison Ave. in Manhattan.

A representative for Aurelius declined to comment. The firm, led by founder Mark Brodsky, started managing money in 2006, according to its website.

Finance and technology companies are increasingly setting up offices in South Florida, drawn to its sunny weather and lower taxes. Elliott Management Corp. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. have signed leases for offices in West Palm Beach. Izzy Englander’s Millennium Management has added outposts in West Palm and Miami, while Dan Sundheim’s D1 Capital Partners opened a Miami office last year.

Aurelius’ Palm Beach Gardens offices are about a 15-minute drive from downtown West Palm.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.