(Bloomberg) -- Balyasny Asset Management has imposed a ban on hiring from rival hedge fund Citadel’s Global Fixed Income business, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg.

The investment firm told headhunters earlier this month not to recommend potential staff from the Citadel unit, according to the memo. The ban extends to anyone who works there or supports the business, as well as those that worked for the unit after May 15 but have since left.

Balyasny did not provide any reason for the unprecedented decision. A representative for Balyasny declined to comment, while another for Citadel, which was founded by billionaire Ken Griffin, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The move cuts Balyasny off from a fertile hunting ground for traders at a time when hedge funds’ talent war has reached feverish heights. Multi-strategy investment firms such as Balyasny and Citadel rely on dozens of teams of traders to bet across asset classes and regularly hire to expand into new areas or strengthen expertise.

