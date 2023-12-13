(Bloomberg) -- BFAM Partners (Hong Kong) Ltd. has re-hired Credit Suisse Group AG’s former co-head of global financing & products group in wealth Eugene Fung to run its credit business.

“I am excited to welcome Eugene Fung back to BFAM as a senior PM overseeing the strategic growth of our credit business,” said Benjamin Fuchs, chief executive officer of BFAM. “We expect Asian financial markets to offer excellent trading opportunities in 2024 and BFAM is well positioned to take advantage of them.”

Fung was previously chairman of the board of Credit Suisse (Hong Kong) Ltd. and Credit Suisse Securities (Hong Kong) Ltd. He joined the Swiss bank in 2022 after previously being a partner and senior portfolio manager at BFAM.

BFAM, founded in 2012, oversaw about $5 billion at its peak and delivered gains in each of its first nine years. It lost 11% in 2021 and 26% in 2022, largely due to setbacks from investments in Chinese real estate credit. The firm shut its London office earlier this year.

Credit Suisse and UBS declined to comment.

