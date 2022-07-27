(Bloomberg) -- Benjamin Fuchs’s hedge fund firm BFAM Partners has seen assets shrink by about a third in the past year to just over $3 billion after being saddled with heavy losses on Chinese credit bets, said a person with knowledge of the matter.

The Hong Kong-based firm set up a “liquidating vehicle” of “certain illiquid assets” to help meet June requests for withdrawals from its Asian Opportunities Fund, according to a letter to investors who wanted their money back. Redemptions for the month amounted to less than 10% of assets, said the person, asking not to be named as the information is private.

The multi-strategy hedge fund saw its nine-year winning streak coming to a end in 2021 with a loss of almost 11%. It was mainly hurt by an investor exodus from bonds of China’s highly leveraged real estate companies, a space it dabbled in.

The latest move came after the once high-flying fund declined another 3.2% in June, widening its first-half loss to nearly 16%, people familiar with the matter said.

BFAM offered to settle in cash about 77% of the month’s redemptions, according to the letter. The remaining 23% would be paid out with shares in the liquidating vehicle. Investors in hedge funds often have to submit requests months ahead of redemptions, with the specific arrangements depending on fund terms. Fuchs declined to comment for the story.

Investors could opt to get money back from the vehicle quickly, which would involve selling the assets as soon as possible, or choose an alternative where the sales are made over time.

BFAM was once one of the fastest-growing Asia-based hedge funds with global ambitions. In a region dominated by stock pickers, it stood out for its capability to invest in credit, profit from equity and currency market swings as well as trade interest rate instruments, sometimes going against market consensus.

It oversaw $4.9 billion as recently as August 2021. A regulatory filing showed assets had slumped to $3.6 billion by the end of March. The latest letter did not mention what type of assets and how much of them it was putting into the liquidating vehicle.

Fuchs was a proprietary trader at Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. and Nomura Holdings Inc.

He’s made three new hires since June for the investing team and plans to start a London office next month staffed by three people, one of the people said.

The firm has bounced back from deep losses before. After losing 17% in the March 2020 market rout, it finished the year up 8.5%.

