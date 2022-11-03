(Bloomberg) -- Hedge fund founder Dan Och rebuked the board of Sculptor Capital Management over comments it made this week in defense of Chief Executive Officer Jimmy Levin.

Och pushed back against a statement that he knew Harvard University had “exonerated” Levin two decades ago over an accusation of sexual assault.

“Not only have I never seen any report from Harvard, but based on the information presented to me in 2017, I had concerns about the matter,” Och wrote in a regulatory filing Thursday. “I made clear to the board at the time and in subsequent meetings when the issue arose. These facts are reflected in the company’s records.”

It’s the latest in an escalating battle between Och and Sculptor that started five years ago when the billionaire reversed a decision to promote Levin to CEO of his New York-based investment firm. Earlier this year, Och and four former executives sued Sculptor over Levin’s “escalating compensation awards.”

Och offered his version of events about why he didn’t want Levin to be promoted to CEO of the firm, formerly known as Och-Ziff Capital Management, in a court filing last week.

He reiterated those reasons in the latest filing. Och said the “personal issue” he raised “had become particularly relevant given society’s heightened focus on these issues at the time.”

Earlier this week, Levin said he wanted the feud between them to end.

“Twenty years ago, when I was 19, I was falsely accused of sexual misconduct. After a thorough Harvard University administrative review into the allegation, I was exonerated. Unlike some of these situations, the allegation did not involve the question of consent – rather, the alleged conduct did not occur,” he said in a statement.

A Sculptor spokesman declined to comment on Och’s latest filing and referenced the earlier statement.

Levin said that he told the firm, its officers and directors about the allegation in 2015, and after the company’s review, “I received unconditional support, including from Och as then Chairman and CEO. In the years that followed, Och promoted me multiple times, consistently praised me in various internal and external communications and executed a long-term employment contract with me.”

In the Thursday statement, Och reiterated his wish that the board pursue “a broad range of strategic alternatives” to fix governance and improve performance.

Sculptor shares fell 1% to $9.71 at 10 a.m. on Friday, extending declines this year to 55%.

