(Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds timed their bond bets to perfection, turning bears on every single Treasury futures contract tracked by Bloomberg, right before Friday’s shock US inflation print sent debt markets tumbling.

Leveraged fund net positions flipped negative on two-year Treasury futures last week, having done the same for benchmark contracts the week before, according to the latest Commodity Futures Trading Commission data. They have been long-term bears of five-year and longer-dated Treasury futures.

Treasuries slumped Friday -- with two-year yields surging by the most since 2009 -- after the surprise jump in inflation increased speculation the Federal Reserve will have to ramp up rate hikes even more than expected over the next few months.

“Leveraged investors were concerned inflation might be stickier than the Fed has forecast, and they have been right,” said Imre Speizer, markets strategist at Westpac Banking Corp. In Auckland. “Markets expect the Fed will have to tighten even faster, which means these shorts can continue.”

