(Bloomberg) -- Redemptions overwhelmed new investments for Citco Group Ltd.’s hedge-fund clients in June, bringing net outflows to $10.1 billion, the asset servicer said in a monthly update.

Funds using Citco as an administrator globally saw $25.8 billion of redemptions during the month, against $15.7 billion of new inflows from investors, it said. Citco forecasts $7.8 billion of net withdrawals for the third quarter and $6.4 billion at year-end.

Hedge funds have on average lost 5.4% in the first half, on track to repeat their worst annual performance seen in 2008, according to Eurekahedge Pte, which began to collect data in 2000. Managers including Melvin Capital Management, D1 Capital Partners and Tiger Global Management have reported outsized losses in the past year, victims of Reddit-fueled short squeezes as well as investor flight from overvalued growth stocks amid rising interest rates and regulatory tightening.

In June, only 28.5% of the funds using Citco’s fund-administration services reported performance gains.

Funds with assets between $1 billion and $10 billion accounted for $6.5 billion of the June net outflows. Stock-focused and multistrategy hedge funds made up the vast majority of the redemptions, while larger ones saw the smallest net withdrawals, Citco said.

