(Bloomberg) -- Philippe Jabre’s decision to return capital from three of his hedge funds rocked the industry this week. But closures have been a key theme of 2018.

The $3 trillion market is shrinking by number of funds as veterans who survived several business cycles throw in the towel. Money-making opportunities have dwindled with the downturn in stocks, while higher barriers to entry from regulation make it harder for new blood to come in.

Closures have outnumbered launches for the third year running: 580 funds decided to shut as of Dec. 3, compared with 552 openings, according to Eurekahedge. Here are some that closed or turned into family offices:

* Shut two hedge funds run by senior executives based in Asia$ Shut Asian and European hedge funds # Closed distressed credit money pool of Gulati, who left to start his own fund; GLG’s Unconstrained Emerging Equity fund run by Pickard also closed^ John Paulson’s gold and special-situations hedge funds returned capital

