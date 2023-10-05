(Bloomberg) -- Hedge fund launches reached the highest levels in more than a year in the second quarter, led by those specializing in volatility and inflation-linked strategies.

There were 133 debuts in the three months ended June 30, with volumes exceeding liquidations for the first time in five quarters, analytics firm Hedge Fund Research said Thursday in a report.

Strategies contributing most to the surge were fixed-income-based relative value arbitrage — funds that seek to exploit price deviations in bond markets. Inflation and interest-rate volatility drove multistrategy funds to aggressively expand their inflation-trading teams, according to the report.

“Through midyear the performance trend has shifted from the tailwind of AI technology beta and recovery from regional bank volatility, to be intensely focused on inflation and interest rates as the primary driver,” HFR President Kenneth Heinz said in the report, adding that he expects the trend to accelerate into 2024.

Inflation-linked trading — in bonds and derivatives tied to consumer prices — has become lucrative as central banks fight to tamp down inflation. Lenders including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. made about $3.9 billion last year from the strategy — almost double what the firms made in 2021.

Hedge funds also are now charging more for their services. Fees increased through 2023, according to the report, driven by better performance and increasing operating costs as the firms compete for talent in a bid to expand their offerings. Average performance fees increased by 2 basis points to 16.19%, while funds launched in the second quarter charged an average of 8 basis points more in management fees, reaching an estimated 1.29%.

Total estimated assets under management among hedge funds globally increased to almost $3.95 trillion in the second quarter, up from $3.88 trillion during the previous three months, Chicago-based HFR said in the report.

