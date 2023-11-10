(Bloomberg) -- Eisler Capital is cutting how much money investors can pull from the firm, joining a cohort of peers that have made similar moves as demand for their services rises.

The $3.8 billion firm is halving the amount of capital that investors in the Eisler Capital Multi Strategy Fund can withdraw each quarter, according to an investor letter sent by the firm on Friday and seen by Bloomberg. Starting in May next year, clients can take out only 12.5% of their investment during each three-months period, down from 25% previously, meaning they will need two years to get their entire money back.

A representative for the investment firm declined to comment.

Eisler joins a growing number of peers who are pressuring investors to pledge their cash for longer as increasing demand for their services shifts the balance of power in their favor. Hedge funds from Brevan Howard Asset Management, Marshall Wace to Millennium Management have all increased restrictions on withdrawals in recent years.

The moves make it easier for the firms to prevent sudden withdrawals during periods of poor performance. They also lead to more predictable fees that the firms can use for staff retention and technology investments.

As part of the new terms, Eisler will also require investors to give 90 days of advance notice for withdrawals, up from the current 60 days.

“The resulting enhanced stability of capital will enable us to adopt a longer-term investment horizon when making resourcing decisions,” the firm said in the letter. The decision “brings us in line with our broader peer group.”

Eisler was founded in 2015 by Edward Eisler, the former co-head of Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s global securities unit, and has its roots in macro trading. It shuttered its first money pool last year and abandoned plans to start another so it could focus on its multi-strategy approach.

