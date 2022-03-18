(Bloomberg) -- As the Federal Reserve continues to tamp down rising inflation with an aggressive rate-hiking schedule, it may make sense for investors to abandon a popular guidepost for moderate investor risk, according to Ellington Management Group.

The classic 60/40 portfolio, a strategy that advocates holding 60% equities to 40% bonds, should be shelved for now and investors should rotate into sectors that benefit from rising asset prices and floating rates, the hedge fund said in a new report. These include asset-backed securities and collateralized loan obligations.

The Fed’s actions to nip inflation may usher in a prolonged period of rising rates and economic contraction. Historically, in these periods, both equities and high-grade fixed income suffer losses, Ellington’s data show, meaning the classic 60/40 loses its diversification benefits and underperforms. Certain securitized products outperform in this environment, particularly ABS tied to real assets such as housing, the firm said.

“While 60/40 portfolios and fixed-rate credit suffer in contractionary, rising rate environments, floating-rate products, asset-backed securities, and relative value strategies remain more resilient,” Ellington said in the report. “Real asset prices from real estate to autos to planes are the contributors to elevated inflation prints. While persistent supply shortages may force the Fed to hike more aggressively, they also contribute to the continued appreciation of real asset values.”

This actually benefits certain ABS, Ellington analysts said, which is a significant investor in mortgage and other structured products, as supply chain bottlenecks that are distorting market dynamics are pushing up the value of these assets. To the extent persistent supply pressures force the Fed to be more aggressive, weakening broader economic conditions, ABS will continue to realize the offsetting benefit of higher residual values or recoveries, the report said.

Russia’s aggression almost surely increases these pressures, as the country supplies a large percentage of the global economy’s materials, from the palladium and aluminum used to make cars to the titanium used to make planes, in addition to the production halts in Russia and Ukraine, Ellington said.

The 60/40 model has been under the microscope for some time. Wall Street banks such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Deutsche Bank AG have warned of pain for the funds, though other research has shown the model stands up in stress tests, helping risk adjusted returns in the long term.

Other highlights from the Ellington report:

Securitized products tied to housing, including residential mortgage backed securities or commercial property bonds backed by multifamily units, may benefit in a rising-rate, contractionary environment as well

Floating-rate assets such as bank loans -- and by extension, the CLOs that hold them -- have “clearly outperformed” fixed-rate assets such as corporate high-yield bonds in contractionary, rising rate regimes, according to the report

Other Wall Street firms have similarly recommended securitized credit over corporates. In November, Goldman Sachs said that rising inflation in the U.S. could end up being much better for assets tied to consumers, such as the prices of homes and cars, than for companies, so investors should be rotating out of corporate bonds and into asset-backed securities and other securitized debt

Stand to Benefit

For example, home values rose while equity values fell through the Great Inflation of the 1970s, leading to a portfolio shift from stocks to real estate, Ellington said, citing data from the Federal Reserve System’s Financial Accounts of the United States.

Ellington warns that investors face the potential of an economic contraction caused by a Fed “facing persistently high inflation and wary of allowing a wage-price spiral to become uncontrollable,” and that history suggests “passively owning equities and high-grade fixed income is no longer an effective strategy in this scenario.”

But floating-rate assets such as bank loans -- and by extension, the CLOs that hold them -- have “clearly outperformed” fixed-rate assets such as corporate high-yield bonds in contractionary, rising rate regimes, according to the report.

In such an environment, bank loans benefit from increasing demand for floating-rate assets as a positive offset, while high-yield bonds conversely suffer from reduced demand for fixed-rate assets. Loans are also senior to high-yield bonds in the capital structure and their recovery values have historically been much higher in the event of an issuer default as a result, the report notes.

Fund flows diverged sharply for the two assets through 2022, with over $17 billion of outflows for high-yield funds through Feb. 23 and over $13 billion of inflows for loan funds, Ellington data show.

“This divergence has been reflected in year-to-date price action as well with loans outperforming bonds, as they have historically in these environments,” the report said.

Relative Value: ABS

Similar to other ABS sectors, spreads for the consumer loan ABS sector have been pressured by broader market volatility due to uncertainties regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict along with concerns around inflation and the Fed’s interest rate policy, Bank of America strategists said in its weekly securitization report

Since Jan. 21, spreads for senior notes of consumer loan ABS have widened roughly 50bps to Swaps plus 110bps, levels not seen since November 2020. Even so, spreads are a long ways from pandemic induced wides of +600bps, the strategists said

BofA expects spreads are likely to continue to move to wider levels across ABS sectors. “We would be inclined to fade any near term spread tightening across ABS sectors as strong employment and inflation prints will likely push the Fed toward an aggressive rate-hiking cycle and wider spreads across securitized products including the consumer loan sector”

Additionally, the strategists believe the pickup in inflation is more likely to impact subprime borrowers because lower income households are more likely to be affected by the pickup in inflation. “This leaves the consumer loan sector, along with subprime auto loan ABS, more vulnerable to credit deterioration, potentially adding additional pressure to ABS valuations”

Quotable

Re: reasons for the slowdown in CLO issuance: “The key theme is the volatility on both the asset side and on the liability side,” said John Clements, head of Barclays’ U.S. CLO business. “The market will need more equilibrium in order for primary issuance to materialize. You’ll need fewer days of big swings on the loan asset side, and a stabilization in the spread widening on the CLO liability side.”

What’s Next?

ABS deals in the queue for next week include Oportun (consumer loans), Enterprise (auto fleet lease), and Santander Consumer (subprime auto).

