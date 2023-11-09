(Bloomberg) -- Paul Singer’s Elliott Investment Management is in talks to mop up as much as $7 billion from clients in one of its biggest capital raises.

The hedge fund firm is seeking the new money to mainly tap stressed and distressed trading opportunities as companies grapple with higher interest rates, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The new money will come into the asset manager’s 10th drawdown vehicle, a mechanism that allows it to secure commitments from investors and call on that cash at a later date when opportunities emerge, the people said, asking not to be identified because the details are private.

A representative for Florida-headquartered Elliott, which managed $59.2 billion at the end of June, declined to comment.

Credit markets are bracing for a tide of distressed debt after central banks increased interest rates at a rapid clip to combat inflation, bringing an end to the cheap-money era. As higher financing costs squeeze businesses ranging from Chinese developers to German landlords and US retailers, some investors are seeking to snap up their debt at deep discounts and turn a profit.

More than $650 billion of debt was trading at levels recognized as distressed earlier this month, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

For long, billionaire Singer has warned of an ugly end to the Federal Reserve’s easy-money policies. In a February 2021 letter to investors, he pointed to “trouble ahead” from a combination of high valuations, too much leverage in capital structures and low-quality securities.

The planned fundraising by Elliott follows the $13 billion it raised last year, which was its biggest-ever capital haul. The firm is among hedge fund giants that are benefiting from a migration of investors toward the biggest players in the industry that run multiple trading strategies to produce a steady stream of returns.

Elliott has lost money in only two years since its 1977 debut and has produced annualized return of 11%.

Elliott has also successfully raised billions of dollars in the prior years. In 2017, it collected $5 billion in just 24 hours to have cash on hand in case asset prices turned volatile. The firm sought to mop up another $5 billion in 2019, the Financial Times reported at the time.

--With assistance from Katherine Burton and Lucca de Paoli.

