(Bloomberg) -- A Swedish hedge fund manager who correctly predicted the timing of the Riksbank’s return to a positive policy rate said the central bank may ramp up the speed of tightening at its next meeting.

Thomas Pohjanen, who co-manages the global fixed Income hedge fund Excalibur together with Bjorn Suurwee, said a 25 basis-point repo-rate increase in June after a similar hike in April may not be enough to quell inflation as the latest reading of price growth continued to exceed the Riksbank’s forecast even as it had just been revised up.

“They should consider following up with a 50 basis-point hike in June as we are now on a path toward the Riksbank’s alternative scenario with even higher inflation,” the Stockholm-based asset manager said in an interview last week.

The view is also shared by some economists. A strong argument not to err on the side of caution is that there are almost three months between the Riksbank’s June and September meetings, Pohjanen said.

Pohjanen’s fixed income fund has returned 5.5% to its investors this year after a 4%-return last year as it bet that interest rates would rise. He said the coming 18 months will be characterized by uncertainty and volatility as market pricing is now “roughly in line” with the major central banks’ forecasts.

Pohjanen cited the Riksbank’s most recent business survey as evidence that price increases have already started to feed into the economy more widely. Factors like deglobalization, decarbonization and higher military spending suggest inflation is here to stay, the fund manager added.

“Central banks, including the Riksbank, are in the dark,” he said. “Inflation is far above the target. They’re so far off some kind of neutrality as you can almost possibly imagine.” He didn’t rule out an additional rate increase at interim monetary policy meetings as an option if the policy makers only raise borrowing costs by 25 basis points in June.

The Riksbank “is in a hurry” to show to Sweden’s labor unions and employers’ lobby that it can rein in inflation quickly so it doesn’t become entrenched before next year’s big round of central wage negotiations, Pohjanen said.

As many as 450 collective agreements affecting 2.2 million employees - or roughly a fifth of Sweden’s entire population - will be renegotiated next year, according to Sweden’s mediation office. The agreement for the export-oriented industrial sector, which has for a long time been setting the norm for other sectors, expires next March.

According to Pohjanen, the industrial workers may be emboldened by Germany’s labor union IG Metall, which has already demanded wage increases of 8.2% for iron and steel industry workers.

German Labor Union Seeks 8.2% Pay Rise for Steel Industry Staff

“Sweden’s labor unions within the industry will surely take impression from what deal IG Metall eventually strikes when they enter their own round of wage negotiations.”

