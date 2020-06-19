(Bloomberg) -- A hedge-fund founder at the center of a Danish cum-ex probe says he’s worried that he won’t be able to pay his lawyers in the $2 billion case after he had his $20 million London home frozen.

Lawyers for Sanjay Shah told a London court Friday that the commercial issues underlying a lawsuit being brought against him by Danish authorities “impact significantly” on his ability to “maintain legal representation.” Shah is accused by the Danes of being the “mastermind” of a tax scheme that spiraled into alleged fraud.

Denmark is also pursuing cases in the U.S. and Dubai as it steps up its bid to recoup millions in lost tax revenue. Both Denmark and Germany have been at the center of widening scandal over the use of a loophole on dividend payouts to avoid taxes.

The tax agency says Shah, the founder of Solo Capital Partners, earned millions of pounds in profits using the technique. Shah has repeatedly denied the allegations.

There are nearly 100 defendants in the case, represented by more than 30 law firms, Shah’s attorneys told the court, branding the scale and complexity of the lawsuit as “almost without parallel.”

Earlier this year, Danish officials revealed they’d frozen his $20 million London mansion. His lawyers say he’s currently the subject of a worldwide freezing order and wide-ranging injunctions over some of his other assets.

“The combined effect of these orders has been to limit severely Mr. Sanjay Shah’s ability to pay his legal expenses,” his lawyers said in a court filing.

“This freezing that is happening, repeatedly in these cases, is becoming a very blunt instrument used by U.K. courts,” Shah’s spokesman Jack Irvine said. “Sanjay hasn’t been charged and yet everything he does is inhibited because his assets are being frozen all of the time.”

Denmark’s tax authority declined to comment on the case.

At Friday’s hearing, lawyers for the Danish tax authority argued that repayments on loans made by Shah to his associates in 2015 should be deposited with court because there is a “strong basis to allege that the funds originate from that fraud.”

Shah’s lawyers argued the money should go to him as he has an “established right” to the funds and they will help pay for “outstanding reasonable legal expenses.”

Cum-Ex transactions took advantage of European rules on the taxing of dividends that made it possible to get multiple refunds on a tax paid only once by using a combination of short sales and future transactions, investigators say.

Two bankers were convicted of tax evasion in the German city of Bonn in March but avoided jail by cooperating with prosecutors.

