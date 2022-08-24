(Bloomberg) -- Sculptor Capital Management Inc. founder Dan Och and other former executives sued the hedge fund firm over Chief Executive Officer Jimmy Levin’s “escalating compensation awards.”

The plaintiffs are seeking emails, text messages and other records related to Levin’s promotion to CEO and how the board determined his pay, which totaled $145.8 million last year even as Sculptor’s main fund trailed peers, according to a complaint filed Wednesday in Delaware Chancery Court. Levin, 39, has two separate contracts: one for the top job and the other for his role as chief investment officer.

Since taking the reins in April 2021, Levin has “devoted himself to entrenching his position at the company, shaping the board of directors, and wielding that resulting leverage to extract ever-escalating pay packages,” the former executives alleged. “Yet, while bringing massive returns to his own pocket, Mr. Levin has delivered less than mediocre performance to the limited partners in Sculptor’s investment funds, and the company’s stock price has collapsed.”

Shares of the New York-based firm have tumbled 57% since Levin took over as CEO in April 2021, compared with a gain of about 4% for the S&P 500. The firm’s main hedge fund lost 13% in the first half of 2022.

A spokesman for Sculptor didn’t immediately comment.

The former executives of the firm, previously known as Och-Ziff, said they want to probe whether the board broke its duty to shareholders by failing to consider other CEO candidates or conduct proper succession planning. They also noted that seven directors have left since January 2020, including five who resigned in the middle of their terms.

“Levin has capitalized on these departures to appoint directors who appear handpicked to serve his interests,” according to the lawsuit.

The former executives also said in the complaint that it’s “necessary to understand how the board has gotten to this point,” and that Levin’s tactics “have harmed, and are continuing to harm, Sculptor’s returns for its limited partners.”

Och, 61, and the other plaintiffs are described as Sculptor’s original and largest shareholders. They include Harold Kelly, Richard Lyon, James O’Connor and Zoltan Varga.

Rising Star

The suit escalates a years-long feud between two men who used to be close. Och was a mentor to Levin, who joined the firm as an analyst in 2006 and thrived during the 2008 financial crisis, becoming a star of Sculptor’s credit business. About a decade later, Och shocked Wall Street by appointing Levin, then just 33, as co-CIO and positioning him to take over as CEO. But Robert Shafir got the job instead.

At the heart of the lawsuit is a series of raises Sculptor’s board granted Levin, which culminated last year when he became one of the highest-paid CEOs of any publicly traded US company, earning more than the leaders of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

“Remarkably, he has demanded -- and the increasingly supine board has agreed to -- an ever larger share of returns, catapulting his pay to stratospheric levels,” the plaintiffs said in the complaint.

In 2019, they and others relinquished some of their ownership in the hedge fund and decided to forgo annual payouts of profits on their remaining stakes until 2026 at the latest, according to the lawsuit. The idea was to give Sculptor leeway to spread this equity among the new cadre of executives and invest for the future. In exchange, some thresholds were put in place to restrict how easily new pay packages could be negotiated.

Levin, nonetheless, secured increasingly lucrative deals. His nine-figure compensation for last year was a complex mix of cash and equity granted under separate contracts for each of his roles -- a highly unusual arrangement for a leader of a public company.

Lackluster Performance

Proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services criticized several aspects of Levin’s compensation: the disparity between payouts and the firm’s lackluster long-term share performance and relatively small market value; the size of Levin’s bonuses and awards; and Sculptor’s apparent lack of responsiveness to shareholders who raised concerns.

The plaintiffs also questioned whether some of the board members who approved Levin’s pay arrangements were truly independent. One is Wayne Cohen, Sculptor’s chief operating officer, who reports directly to Levin. Another, Chairperson Marcy Engel, who led the committee that negotiated Levin’s most recent pay, saw her own fee for serving on the board almost double in 2021, according to the complaint.

Earlier this year, board member J. Morgan Rutman quit, saying in a letter that he was frozen out of the decision over Levin’s compensation because he opposed it. Rutman had been the sole board representative chosen by Och, a billionaire who now runs his own family office, Willoughby Capital, where Rutman is president.

Sculptor said in a filing that Rutman’s letter is “filled with significant factual inaccuracies, material omissions and baseless assertions that present a misleading view of board governance.”

In a previous statement to Bloomberg, the firm wrote of its CEO’s pay package: “The majority of the reported compensation has not been received by Mr. Levin and requires that substantial shareholder return thresholds are met over a multiyear vesting period, aligning pay to performance for our shareholders and clients.”

