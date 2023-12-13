(Bloomberg) -- An alleged fraud in China that ensnared financial firms including a major hedge fund has set off alarms across the industry, with investment managers, regulators and brokerages racing to improve risk monitoring.

The matter concerns the investment of about 1 billion yuan ($139 million) in products that were issued by Chinasoft New Momentum Asset Management Co. but managed by other hedge funds. In response to local reports of the suspected scam, the company said last month that some of the products faced “repayment difficulties” due to a breach of contract by the underlying manager, Shenzhen Huisheng.

China’s securities regulator said last month that it’s investigating whether Shenzhen Huisheng and other private funds engaged in wrongdoing such as reporting false information, vowing to strictly deal with any violations of the law.

Use of the multi-layered investment structure, which is set to be banned under proposed rules released in April, has raised questions in China’s 6 trillion yuan hedge fund industry over the level of due diligence by money managers and asset custodians. It also underscores why officials are seeking to tighten regulation after the sector grew sevenfold and saw thousands of hedge funds emerge in the past decade.

“The case dealt a huge blow to the industry,” said Qi Xinyang, a portfolio manager at fund of hedge funds Beijing Shichuang Tiancheng Asset Management.

The matter, which has attracted little attention outside China, involves funds being passed through several layers of managers, according to local news reports. New Momentum, which oversees more than 10 billion yuan, invested about 1 billion yuan with Shenzhen Huisheng, which then invested with another peer called Hangzhou Yuyao instead of managing the money itself, the National Business Daily reported, citing an unidentified investor in the New Momentum product. Hangzhou Yuyao then put the cash into products of four other managers, including one that lost its license last year, the report said.

The idea of having invested into an unlicensed manager is “incomprehensible,” Qi said.

A similar situation allegedly involving Hangzhou Yuyao has also afflicted investors in a trust firm. Two listed companies said their investments totaling 420 million yuan into Hangzhou Yuyao through Guotong Trust Co., are facing losses. Guotong Trust said in a statement on its website that those were single-investor products designed in accordance with client requirements and it had warned about potential risks in the underlying assets.

Beijing-based New Momentum declined to comment. Shenzhen Huisheng and Hangzhou Yuyao couldn’t be reached for comment.

While the scope of losses remains unclear, the repercussions are being widely felt. Multiple securities firms have redeemed New Momentum products, and some brokerages have advised clients to withdraw from other funds of hedge funds if they decline to provide so-called “Level 4” valuation tables that show underlying holdings, Cailian reported, without naming the firms.

Some banks that distribute hedge funds’ investment products have urged custodians to provide written statements guaranteeing the safety of client money, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. Custodians pushed back against the requests, judging that the risk outweighs the fees from looking after the assets, the person said, asking not to be identified discussing private talks.

Still, several larger brokerages see opportunities after the fraud inquiry fueled a surge in demand for safer custodian services that they had already been honing.

China Merchants Securities Co., the largest custodian of hedge funds, last month formally launched its “Channel+” platform that can generate tailor-made risk assessment reports.

Citic Securities Co. has also stepped up marketing of its newly unveiled proprietary ARGOS platform that it says can help investors steer clear of “all sorts of investment traps” by better tracking assets.

China International Capital Corp.’s wealth management unit, which allocates client money to hedge funds, tried to appease investor concerns with an article on Nov. 30 detailing how it “sweeps mines.”

Market Share

“Top hedge funds will choose custodian brokerages with strong comprehensive service capabilities and complete systems,” Guosen Securities Co. analysts wrote in a Dec. 6 report. Merchants Securities “will benefit” and its share of the private fund market will rise thanks to its advantages in prime brokerage services, they said.

Merchants Securities said in a reply to Bloomberg News that demand is already increasing for its “Channel+” services, which it started to develop two years ago. The number of users is growing, and requests for tailored risk-control reports such as “desensitized” valuation tables and derivatives holdings analysis have risen, it said, without providing numbers.

More hedge funds will have to share details on holdings with distributors and investors, but some custodians are becoming more able to desensitize the data, reducing the risk of leaking strategy secrets, Qi said. Distributors will be more selective with hedge funds’ choice of custodians, he added.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission released draft rules on Dec. 8 expanding mandatory custodian requirements to all contractual funds, products that mainly invest in single assets, overseas assets and over-the-counter derivatives, and those that use leverage.

“The custodian market, which is already concentrated at the top players, will only become more concentrated,” Qi said.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.