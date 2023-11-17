(Bloomberg) -- Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda, one of Brazil’s largest independent hedge fund managers, is planning to open an office in New York as it seeks to expand globally.

The Brazilian fund, which currently operates out of Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, doesn’t have an exact date set for the launch, but the office would likely open in the first half of next year, according to founding partner Carlos Woelz.

“Our goal is to be regulated by more than one jurisdiction and deepen our network within the international investment community,” Woelz said in an interview. “The project initially doesn’t involve hiring personnel for the money-management team, but we see strong gains from a continued US footprint.”

Kapitalo was founded by Woelz and Joao Carlos Pinho in 2009 and now oversees more than 31 billion reais ($6.3 billion), according to Anbima, Brazil’s capital-markets association. The asset manager has 13 independent teams that invest through several asset classes and regions.

