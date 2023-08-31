(Bloomberg) -- Legacy Capital, one of Brazil’s largest independent hedge fund managers, is beefing up its foreign-exchange desk.

Bruno Guimaraes and Claudio Margulies will start next month focusing on G10 and emerging-market currencies, according to Chief Investment Officer Felipe Guerra, who oversees about 29 billion reais ($5.9 billion) in assets and helped found the Sao Paulo-based firm.

The hirings come as the broad hedge fund industry is struggling with high interest rates and fleeing clients. Local hedge funds have seen net redemptions of about 61 billion reais so far this year through July, following a 86 billion-real outflow last year, according to Brazil’s capital-markets association Anbima.

“This latest move brings on board an experienced duo that’s worked together and performed well before,” said Guerra.

Guimaraes and Margulies previously worked together at local asset managers including Kapitalo Investimentos and Kondor Invest. Guimaraes also had a stint at Itau Unibanco Holding SA’s asset-management unit, while Margulies was more recently with Clave Capital.

Guerra created Legacy in 2018 with Pedro Jobim, Gustavo Pessoa and Jose Eduardo Araujo after the first three left their roles at Banco Santander SA’s Brazil treasury desk. The firm quickly grew into one of the country’s largest money managers by luring investors that flocked to riskier assets amid a low-rate environment.

Its flagship Legacy Capital fund posted a 35% return after fees in the past 24 months through Aug. 28, beating the benchmark CDI rate by 10 percentage points, and 94% of peers tracked by Bloomberg.

--With assistance from Felipe Marques.

