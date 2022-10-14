(Bloomberg) -- Light Street Capital Management joined the crowd of tech-focused stock pickers having a terrible year.

Glen Kacher’s hedge fund has tumbled 50% this year, after sinking 6.7% in September, according to a person familiar with the matter. All six of the firm’s largest U.S. stocks, as of June 30, had sunk more than 27% this year through September. The worst of the pain came from software maker Expensify Inc. which tumbled 66%, while Datadog Inc. and Cellebrite DI Ltd. both lost half their value.

A spokesman for Light Street declined to comment.

Equities have plummeted this year, taking stock-picking hedge funds with them. The hedge fund at Tiger Global Management fell 52% for the year through September, while Coatue Management was down almost 19%. The S&P 500 has declined about 25% in 2022.

