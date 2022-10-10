(Bloomberg) -- Tiger Global Management and Whale Rock Capital Management were among stock-picking hedge funds to report September losses as equity markets tumbled.

Chase Coleman’s Tiger Global fell 4.4% for the month, extending its decline for the year to 52%, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified discussing the results. The New York based firm’s long-only fund tumbled 9.6% in September to bring its year-to-date slide to 66.5%.

The flagship fund at Alex Sacerdote’s Whale Rock dropped 6% in September, widening its loss for 2022 to 41%, other people said, as some of its biggest equity investments soured and the firm was forced to write down the value of some private investments.

The S&P 500 slumped 9.3% last month amid growing recession fears and expectations that the Federal Reserve will continue to hike interest rates to combat inflation.

Six of Whale Rock’s biggest stock holdings as of midyear fell at least 26% this year through September, with software maker Intuit Inc. tumbling 40% and Microsoft Corp. -- its largest holding -- dropping 31%.

Hedge funds that trade public stocks while also backing closely held startups are having one of their worst years on record, particularly those focused on technology. Philippe Laffont’s Coatue Management fell 1.5% last month, extending its decline for the year to 18.7%, according to an investor letter seen by Bloomberg.

Representatives for Tiger Global and Boston-based Whale Rock declined to comment, while Coatue didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Many startups are slashing costs, cutting staff and seeking additional liquidity as fundraising becomes more difficult and tumbling markets crimp valuations.

Innovaccer Inc. -- a big-data startup in health care that’s backed by Tiger Global and Whale Rock -- dismissed about 100 employees, VCCircle reported last month. Africa payments firm Flutterwave Inc., which also counts the two hedge fund firms as investors, has been grappling with allegations of financial impropriety and personnel harassment as it decides whether to push ahead with an initial public offering.

Innovaccer and Flutterwave each have been valued at more than $3 billion within the past year.

