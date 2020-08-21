(Bloomberg) -- Hedge fund Marble Ridge Capital LP is shutting down after a U.S. government investigation found a managing partner at fault for actions he made during the restructuring of bankrupt retailer Neiman Marcus Group.

The firm told investors it would start returning money and wind down operations following a report from the U.S. Department of Justice that detailed the actions of money manager Dan Kamensky, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because the details aren’t public. A spokesman for Marble Ridge confirmed the fund was winding down.

The U.S. Trustee, a bankruptcy court watchdog, accused Kamensky of misconduct for trying to stop a competing bidder from buying some of Neiman Marcus’s assets. Marble Ridge characterizes itself as the largest single unsecured creditor of the luxury retailer as of its bankruptcy date, according to a report submitted by U.S. Trustee Henry Hobbs.

The winding down was earlier reported by Reuters.

New York-based Marble Ridge was founded in 2015 by Kamensky, a former partner at hedge fund Paulson & Co. who started his career as a bankruptcy attorney. The firm specializes in distressed debt investments and the restructuring of troubled issuers.

