Hedge Fund Millennium’s Asia Equities Head Kotecha Set to Leave
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- One of Millennium Management LLC’s most senior Asia executives is leaving the $62 billion hedge fund firm.
Vikesh Kotecha, head of Asia equities, is set to depart after about four years at Izzy Englander’s firm, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified discussing private information. Hong Kong-based Kotecha joined in 2020 from UBS Group AG, where he was Asia-Pacific head of equity derivatives, one of the highest-profile bankers to decamp into the region’s hedge fund industry in recent years.
A Millennium representative declined to comment and Kotecha didn’t reply to emails seeking comment.
His move comes at a time of fierce competition for talent between multistrategy hedge funds, which employ multiple teams and strategies for diverse sources of returns. Millennium, the largest such platform operating in Asia, has been among the most aggressive in hiring in the region.
Millennium’s former Asia co-CEO Jonathan Xiong is starting Arrowpoint Investment Partners with the backing of Blackstone Inc. Former Millennium portfolio managers Sayan Ghosh and Nilesh Banerjee moved to North Rock Capital Management LLC.
Millennium has 164 employees licensed for Hong Kong, one of the regional financial hubs, nearly double the number at the end of 2020, according to regulatory data. It also has offices in Singapore, Tokyo and Bengaluru, according to its website.
Last year, it hired former Citigroup Inc. executive Julia Raiskin to be Asia-Pacific chief executive officer.
