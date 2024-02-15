(Bloomberg) -- Millennium Management’s senior portfolio manager and systematic trader George Demain has left the firm, people familiar with the matter said.

Demain was based in London and previously worked as the head of systematic trading at Shell, where he was responsible for building out proprietary, cross commodity systematic energy trading in Shell Energy Europe, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Millennium, which manages more than $60 billion in assets, has seen a series of moves in commodities since Anthony Dewell joined and the asset class was split into a separate unit. The firm recently hired Matthew Nguyen as deputy head of commodities.

A spokesperson for Millennium declined to comment. Demain did not respond to a request for comment.

