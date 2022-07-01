(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.

Millennium Management LLC has hired Dean Cooper from UBS Group AG as the firm expands its emerging markets operations in Dubai, according to people familiar with the matter.

Cooper will move to Dubai from London and report to Akash Patel, the people said, asking to not be identified because the matter isn’t public. Patel, a veteran of Goldman Sachs Group Inc., joined Millennium last year as senior portfolio manager.

A New York-based spokesperson for Millennium declined to comment. Cooper didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Izzy Englander’s hedge fund, which oversees about $55 billion, has grown its staff in the sun-splashed emirate to about 30 since securing a license with Dubai International Financial Centre in 2020. Patel recently lured money managers and strategists from firms including Amundi SA and HSBC Holdings Plc to fill out his team.

