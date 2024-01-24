(Bloomberg) -- Qube Research & Technologies Ltd. has amassed a short bet of more than $1 billion against German companies amid a downturn in global demand that’s slowing Europe’s biggest economy.

The hedge fund added to wagers against the likes of automaker Volkswagen AG over the last two weeks, including disclosing a $131.8 million short against Deutsche Bank AG, according to data compiled by Bloomberg from regulatory filings. It’s the biggest disclosed short seller of the country’s stocks, the data show.

Many German companies have been hurt by a combination of the energy crisis, a shrinking domestic economy, weaker exports outside the European Union and rising interest rates. The government, which has been losing support, plans structural reforms to improve growth, while falling power costs and a drop in inflation should provide some relief for consumers this year.

The wagers come even as the benchmark DAX stock index is near a record high on expectations that central banks will cut interest rates aggressively this year.

Representatives for Qube, Volkswagen, Siemens Energy AG, Rheinmetall AG and Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

The hedge fund, spun out from Credit Suisse in 2018, managed about $11 billion last year and uses quantitative trading signals to take positions in equities, fixed income and commodities among other markets.

It’s not clear whether the bet, which amounts to almost 50% of its disclosed shorts, is an outright wager on a fall in shares or part of a broader hedging strategy by the firm’s money managers.

More Positive

One of the other hedge funds shorting a large number of Germany’s equities is more positive.

London-based Marshall Wace is the second-biggest short seller of the country’s stocks with wagers worth about $940 million, the filings show. The $62 billion money manager “is currently net long the German equity market but always carries large hedge positions,” a spokesman for the firm said in a statement.

Still, co-founder Paul Marshall is critical of the economic powerhouse’s energy policy.

“Germany has committed virtual economic suicide by giving up its energy competitiveness,” he wrote in his latest letter to investors, which was seen by Bloomberg News. “Populist policies in Germany have led to the rapid decommissioning of nuclear and thermal assets, leaving gas plants now the only reliable source of flexible power for when renewables fail to produce.”

That creates excellent terms of trade for producers like RWE AG, Engie SA and SSE Plc, and a profit unlike any seen in the past, Marshall added.

Short sellers borrow shares and sell them in the belief they’ll be able to buy them back at a lower value and book the difference as a profit.

