SSG tweaked its 27.5 billion rupee ($374 million) cash bid for Altico Capital India Ltd. to focus on buying the assets of the lender, rather than the firm itself itself, according to people familiar with the matter.

The change could help close the main part of the deal more quickly, as the asset sale wouldn’t require approval from the Reserve Bank of India, the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private.

The move by the Hong Kong-based hedge fund underscores the complexities of business in India, where deals can languish for months amid rules and regulatory approvals. Altico has been closely watched as India deals with a broader crisis in the shadow bank industry that began in late 2018 and has been complicated by the pandemic, though there have been some signs of improvement.

SSG had previously sought waivers of certain central bank rules, but the Reserve Bank of India was reluctant to do so, fearing it could create precedent for a relaxation of the rules, the people said.

Representatives for Altico declined to comment, while Ares and RBI didn’t immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

