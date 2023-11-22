(Bloomberg) -- Samson Rock Capital is winding down a part of its more than $800 million portfolio run by co-founder Satpreet Brar, who is leaving the hedge fund.

The London-based event-driven hedge fund firm is liquidating all its index rebalancing trades that made money by betting on stocks entering or exiting major indexes, according to an investor letter seen by Bloomberg News.

The fund will focus on its mergers and acquisitions strategy run by co-founder Raphael Kain and retain a $40 million allocation to a special situations fund, the letter sent by the firm this week said.

Samson Rock joins peers such as ExodusPoint Capital Management in dialing back on the strategy that had been falling apart recently after being one of the most reliable in the hedge-fund world this century. Managers specializing in the trade at the likes of Point72 Asset Management, Millennium Management, Balyasny Asset Management and Citadel have departed this year amid deteriorating returns.

A representative for Samson Rock declined to comment.

Read More: Sure-Fire Trade Exploiting Dumb Index Cash Crushed by Crowding

The strategy seeks to exploit a phenomenon known as the index effect, where stocks that are added to or deleted from major equity benchmarks subsequently rise or fall as passive funds with trillions of dollars in assets buy or sell to track the gauges.

Such trading had been profitable for Samson Rock since its launch in 2019. Last year, it helped the fund post its best gain of almost 13% despite the challenges the strategy faced elsewhere, people with knowledge of the matter said, asking not to be identified discussing internal information. The fund was down about 2% this year through October, a separate investor letter showed.

Samson Rock’s move will see it exit trades making up about a third of its assets, one person said. The firm is looking to reduce its assets and manage between $600 million and $650 million in response to the unwinding of the trades, the letter said.

Kain and Brar started the firm with a group of former MVN Asset Management colleagues Lucy Blair and George Yanakiev with $165 million and have since grown the firm rapidly. The fund has produced an annualized return of 8.4% since inception, according to another investor letter seen by Bloomberg News.

Brar, 39, is leaving to spend time with his family and pursue other opportunities outside of the industry for now.

