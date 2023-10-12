(Bloomberg) -- Sculptor Capital Management Inc. agreed to an increased bid of $676 million from suitor Rithm Capital Corp., the latest salvo in its fight with a consortium led by Boaz Weinstein to acquire the hedge fund firm.

Rithm boosted its offer to $12 a share, up 7.6% from its initial offer of $11.15 in July, and Sculptor shareholders are set to vote on the deal next month, the companies said Thursday in a statement. Weinstein and his group of billionaire backers made an unsolicited bid of $13.

Shares of Sculptor rose 2.3% to $12.24 at 12:20 p.m. in New York, suggesting that shareholder approval of Rithm’s latest deal isn’t guaranteed. The current share price compares with a $12.20-a-share offer that Rithm was considering earlier this month but ultimately scrapped.

Rithm’s previous bid drew vocal opposition from Sculptor founder Dan Och, one of the firm’s biggest shareholders, as well as other former executives. They preferred the higher bid from Weinstein, the Saba Capital Management founder whose consortium includes billionaires Bill Ackman, Marc Lasry and Jeff Yass. Och and his allies hold about 30% of the firm’s shares. Sculptor’s current management, which backs Rithm’s bid, also controls about 30%.

Sculptor’s board “has been solely focused on consummating a transaction that maximizes value and certainty of closing for Sculptor stockholders,” Marcy Engel, the chairperson of the hedge fund firm’s board, said in the statement. “We are pleased to have been able to deliver a price increase and believe this transaction is in the best interest of Sculptor’s stockholders.”

Representatives for Och and Weinstein didn’t comment.

At least 85% of Sculptor’s clients, as measured by management fees paid, support the Rithm offer, according to the statement. Anything less, and Rithm would be free to walk away. A special meeting of shareholders to vote on the deal is set for Nov. 16.

Last week, Weinstein’s consortium approached Sculptor with its $13-a-share offer, up from a previous bid of $12.76. The group also loosened its client-consent terms, agreeing to execute the deal even if all of the investors in Sculptor’s two hedge fund strategies reject it. Rithm then dropped the plan to increase its offer to $12.20 a share after talks to win Och’s support collapsed.

--With assistance from Erin Fuchs, Steve Dickson and Daniel Taub.

