(Bloomberg) -- Sculptor Capital Management is buying more loans from AccorInvest Group SA, positioning itself as a key lender to the French hotel owner ahead of a refinancing, according to people familiar with the matter.

The US credit fund has been accumulating a bigger stake as more banks look for an exit. It’s bought about half of the €270 million ($290 million) of loans previously owned by UniCredit SpA in recent weeks, the people familiar said, asking not to be named discussing private information. The price was around 90%-93% of face value.

AccorInvest is talking to its lenders about changing the terms and extending the maturity of €4 billion of debt coming due in 2025, as rising interest rates hit real estate valuations. The company, which has more than 750 hotels under brands such as Novotel and Ibis, underwent a restructuring during the coronavirus pandemic, as lock-down restrictions hit the hospitality industry.

Bank lenders have hired Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP as legal adviser for the talks, while non-bank lenders including Apollo Global Management, Hayfin Capital Management LLP and Sculptor have hired White & Case LLP, according to people familiar.

Representatives for AccorInvest, Sculptor, Apollo, Hayfin, UniCredit and Freshfields declined to comment. White & Case didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

AccorInvest has been working on reducing its debt burden and put assets up for sale in Europe and Latin America, Bloomberg reported last month. The company is looking to dispose €1.7 billion of assets by 2025, it confirmed in a statement on Tuesday.

Covivio Agreement

AccorInvest also said its in exclusive talks for an asset exchange with Covivio Hotels. The swap would involve the acquisition of 16 hotel assets from Covivio and its partners, and in exchange, 43 hotel business interests would be transferred to the Covivio side.

AccorInvest expects to add the equivalent of €390 million in property value to its hotel portfolio with the transaction, according to the statement.

The group’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization was €480 million in the first nine months of the year, above the record achieved in 2019 and up 67% compared to 2022, ahead of the initial recovery plan, AccorInvest said. The improvement was driven by higher occupancy rate and higher average price.

(Updates with Covivio Hotels agreement, earnings update)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.