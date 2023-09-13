(Bloomberg) -- Viking Global Investors is shorting Lloyds Banking Group Plc on concerns about the outlook for the lender’s mortgage business, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The wager by the hedge fund founded by Tiger cub Andreas Halvorsen comes as UK mortgage arrears rise to the highest level in seven years after a succession of interest rate hikes by the Bank of England. A cost-of-living crisis is also hurting consumers, while the economy shrank more than expected in July, reviving recession worries.

Lloyds said in a presentation in July that its home loan operation would face margin pressure in the second half. Its mortgage book stood at £306 billion ($382 billion) at the end of the first half, a decline of £5 billion in the period.

Read more: UK Homeowners Brace for a Rough Round of Mortgage Refinancing

The hedge fund’s $206 million short was disclosed last month in a regulatory filing. Short sellers borrow stock and sell it, planning to profit by buying it back at a lower price later. Lloyds and Viking Global declined to comment.

For now, the number of UK homeowners who are behind on their payments remains comparatively low, in part because the prevalence of five-year fixed-rate mortgages has so far limited the impact of higher borrowing costs.

At Lloyds, arrears remain below pre-pandemic levels despite a small increase in the first half, according to the presentation. The average loan-to-value rate on its home loans was 42% at that stage.

Lloyds shareholders include investment firm Lansdowne Partners UK, which boosted its stake in the lender last month. The stock is down about 6% this year.

