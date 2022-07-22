(Bloomberg) -- Oil demand may outshine expectations even if the global economy falters, according to star trader Pierre Andurand.

Consumption growth has lagged behind its four-decade trend over the past few years because of Covid-19 lockdowns, and ought to revert back to normal levels, the hedge fund manager said on Twitter. His biggest commodities fund returned about 160% in the first half of this year.

If fuel use continued to increase at pre-pandemic levels of about 1%, world demand would average 104.2 million barrels a day this year -- or 5 million above current estimates. Using the same projections, demand for next year looks about 4.1 million barrels below trend, or about 4%.

These shortfalls are much bigger than the biggest miss previously observed, of 2.5 million a day in 2009, he says.

Demand “is more likely to surprise to the upside, even in a very weak economy,” Andurard wrote.

But he adds a word of caution: the reversion to typical demand hinges on the caveat that the world can secure enough supplies, a condition that sanctions on Russia and dwindling OPEC+ capacity could derail.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.