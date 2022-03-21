(Bloomberg) -- For Europe, the biggest barrier to sanctioning Russian oil is the economic pain the continent would need to suffer. But one star hedge fund trader sees a way to soften the blow.

Pierre Andurand, whose commodity fund made 109% in the first three months of the year, said on Twitter that instead of banning Russian barrels outright, European governments could impose a tax of 100%.

That way, countries that don’t find alternative supplies would buy Russian cargoes at a discount of 50% -- curtailing Russia’s revenues while tempering the squeeze global oil markets face from the loss of barrels. Customers elsewhere like China and India could offer discounts of 45%.

Of course, any steps to pull Russian supply from the market could benefit bulls like Andurand, who sees prices surging as high as $200 a barrel this year.

Andurand offers another mechanism for crimping Moscow’s proceeds: European buyers could pay just 30% of the bill directly to Russia, with the remaining 70% to be transferred to an escrow account for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

“If there is anything left, that would come back to Russia once they behave,” he tweeted.

