(Bloomberg) -- Brilliance Asset Management’s hedge funds scored double-digit gains in June as Chinese stocks rebounded, partially recovering from a stretch of losses that led to an apology from the firm’s founder last year.

The flagship Brilliant Partners Fund surged 17% in June, narrowing the first-half loss to 14%, said two people with knowledge of the matter. The smaller Brilliance China Core Long Short Fund rose 21% during the month, reducing declines to 16% in the first six months, according to data collected by Bloomberg. Both outperformed the benchmark China stock index in the month.

The Hong Kong-based investment is among hedge funds hammered by a deep China stock rout. The MSCI China Index is still down 46% from a February 2021 high, with an economic slowdown, rate hikes, and regulatory headwinds dampening investor confidence.

Representatives of the Hong Kong-based firm did not respond to an email and a phone call seeking comment.

The once award winning Brilliant Partners plunged in July last year, prompting its founder Shi Lin to apologize for failing to quickly grasp the impact of Beijing’s education reforms that banned tutoring related to the school syllabus on weekends or during vacations. The reforms also cut off such providers’ access to foreign capital. The China Core Long Short Fund lost more than half of its value between Feb. 11, 2021 and May 6 of this year.

Later in 2021, Shi reoriented toward stocks listed on China’s domestic exchanges, reducing the more heavily sold off US-listed and Hong Kong-listed ones to 20% of its bullish investments, according to the annual report of a Brilliance vehicle that includes the China Core Long Short Fund. The fund is regulated under the European Union’s UCITS directive and can be sold to retail investors.

Among the vehicle’s largest holdings at year-end were Chinese alcohol makers, such as Kweichow Moutai Co. and Chongqing Brewery Co. Both stocked surged about 13% during June as China eased Covid restrictions.

China domestic stocks also bounced back during the month as the central bank continued to pursue looser monetary policies, in contrast to tightening elsewhere.

The recovery may prove uneven. The China Core Long Short Fund slid 1.8% this month through July 8, as stock indexes gave up some gains.

