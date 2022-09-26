(Bloomberg) -- Edouard de Langlade, founder of macro hedge fund EDL Capital, says the Bank of England will be forced to act to stabilize the UK’s currency and bond markets, which have cratered in response to the country’s tax cuts and fiscal policies.

The hedge fund manager, known for his aggressive trades, had been betting on a fall in pound and took profits overnight as the currency weakened. He said he has retained a fifth of his wagers against the currency and is betting against UK stocks in expectation of higher interest rates, which he believes could eventually hit more than 10%.

“The Bank of England is in La La Land,” Switzerland-based De Langlade said in an interview Monday. “The more they wait, the more dangerous it gets. I think they will be forced to do an emergency meeting but Bailey should just resign.” he said, referring to BOE Governor Andrew Bailey.

The money manager joins a cohort of traders ramping up bets on the pace and size of interest-rate hikes by the BOE following the UK’s mini-budget Friday. The pound plunged to an all-time low and gilts crashed.

Traders are now betting that tax cuts will spur inflation and pricing as much as 150 basis points of rate increases by the BOE’s next policy meeting in November. That would be triple the size of the central bank’s last hike, which took the key rate to 2.25%.

EDL managed $857 million at the end of last month and had gained 11.6% through August, according to an investor document. This month’s trading has added more than three percentage points to the gains, De Langlade said.

