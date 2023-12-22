Hedge Fund That Surged by Betting on Risky Emerging-Market Debt Looks to Corporate Bonds

(Bloomberg) -- An emerging-market hedge fund that netted a 23% return this year largely by buying risky government bonds is scouring distressed corporate debt for opportunities.

Sandglass Capital Management’s $262 million flagship fund saw its outsize bet on troubled countries likes Sri Lanka and Ghana pay off this year. Its returns through November — according to a company document seen by Bloomberg — were five times higher than the average in an index maintained by Hedge Fund Research.

Genna Lozovsky, who co-founded the New York-based firm, sees Latin America spawning the next batch of distressed credits as high interest rates make it harder for companies to refinance debt. Roughly $17 billion of corporate dollar bonds from the region trades at 1,000 basis points or more over Treasuries, a signal the market is bracing for defaults.

“Corporates in Latin America have had very good access to capital markets, as a result, there’s a lot more people who are going to get in trouble,” Lozovsky said in an interview. “That’s where the distressed opportunities are at the moment.”

Companies there will remain under stress even as central banks begin to ease borrowing rates. JPMorgan Chase & Co. forecasts that 5.6% of high yield borrowers in Latin America will default next year, the most among all regions that make up emerging markets.

That provides an opening for the Sandglass Opportunity Fund, which has close to 80% of its assets invested in stressed and distressed credit, according to an investor letter seen by Bloomberg. Commodity companies face the biggest risk if high borrowing costs stall global growth and weaken demand, Lozovsky said.

The hedge fund, which Lozovsky co-founded with Michelle Kelner, has returned about 130% since its founding 10 years ago, compared to about 62% for the Distressed Restructuring Index maintained by Hedge Fund Research, a Chicago-based company that tracks the industry.

This year has provided perfect conditions for distressed-debt investors, Lozovsky said. Higher interest rates pushed countries to the brink of or into default, but the global economy remained strong, paving the way for a swift recovery in bond prices.

“As long as global growth is robust, that gives a lot of these issuers a tailwind to recover from their difficult circumstances,” he said.

While high-yielding debt from the developing world has returned 14% this year, he said the outperformance of the fund has been driven by idiosyncratic stories — like Sri Lanka and Ghana — as well as Argentina, which rallied after the victory of libertarian candidate Javier Milei. The fund has also benefited from Greece’s move to rising star status and by betting on companies in war-torn Ukraine.

Still, the fund holds distressed bonds issued by Pakistan and Egypt. And Lozovsky said he’s concerned about Kenya, Tunisia, Bolivia and Bahamas next year.

“We have some concerns about how these countries’ reserves will look like after they meet their upcoming maturities in 2024,” he said.

